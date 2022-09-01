Update: Fire Reported Near Yosemite Junction

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 11:26am: Emergency responders arriving on the scene of a reported vehicle fire at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction discovered that a water heater taken outside the vehicle is what actually caught on fire. It did not spread to any nearby vegetation. No additional information was provided. A majority of the resources, including planes from Columbia, have been released, and are returning back to base. Continue to travel with caution in the area as officials are on the scene mopping up the incident.

Original story posted at 11:10am: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a passenger vehicle fire at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction.

Everyone was able to safely exit the vehicle, according to the CHP. Be prepared for activity in the area and travel with caution. The vehicle is parked on the side of the highway.