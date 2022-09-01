Warning Issued For Candy Rock Recreators

Candy Rock Warning View Photo

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has rescued six people in just the past two weeks who were recreating near the Candy Rock Swimming Hole outside of Arnold.

It is a popular area that has seen a recent surge in late summer visitors. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy, and hot, Labor Day weekend, the sheriff’s office is warning everyone to be prepared for the challenging conditions. Access to the Candy Rock area requires travel on a rough and unmaintained road. The parking area is about 1.5 miles above the trailhead for the swimming hole and requires another ¼ mile steep and difficult hike down to the water. Due to the heat, and distance, some people are having trouble getting back up. There is also no cell service at the swimming hole, so anyone who is stranded needs someone to walk an extended distance to make a phone call to emergency officials.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, adds that there have been many rescues carried out in recent years, noting, “Deaths have occurred in the waters of Candy Rock. The rocks are slippery and can lead to ankle entrapment or trapped submersion while underwater leading to drowning. In essence, the Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind visitors and residents that the Candy Rock Swimming Hole is hazardous, and that recreators have a personal responsibility to prepare for risks if they plan to visit the swimming hole.”

Because of the isolated location, it can take several hours for rescuers to be notified, and arrive, down in the area.