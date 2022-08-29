Newsom Signs Election Bill Authored By Bigelow

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow authored a bill that will impact those who run for local office.

Currently, in order to appear on the ballot, a candidate for office must deliver both a declaration of candidacy to the county election’s office (of their residence), along with separate nomination form papers.

Bigelow’s bill requires the California Secretary of State to develop a uniform filing form that candidates can use for both the declaration of candidacy and the nomination forms. It is designed to streamline the election process.

The bill passed both branches of the legislature, without any opposition, and has received Governor Newsom’s signature.