Clear
92.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newsom Signs Election Bill Authored By Bigelow

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Frank Bigelow

Frank Bigelow

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow authored a bill that will impact those who run for local office.

Currently, in order to appear on the ballot, a candidate for office must deliver both a declaration of candidacy to the county election’s office (of their residence), along with separate nomination form papers.

Bigelow’s bill requires the California Secretary of State to develop a uniform filing form that candidates can use for both the declaration of candidacy and the nomination forms. It is designed to streamline the election process.

The bill passed both branches of the legislature, without any opposition, and has received Governor Newsom’s signature.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 