Clear
92.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sewer Flushing To Delay Traffic On Shaws Flat Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
TUD Logo

TUD Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the flushing of its sanitary sewer system will result in traffic delays on Shaws Flat Road on Tuesday.

The work is scheduled to occur from 7:30am-2:30pm between Corte del Encino and Saratoga Road. Traffic delays of about five minutes can be expected.

Sanitary sewer flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.

You may want to take an alternate route, if possible.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 