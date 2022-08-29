Sewer Flushing To Delay Traffic On Shaws Flat Road

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the flushing of its sanitary sewer system will result in traffic delays on Shaws Flat Road on Tuesday.

The work is scheduled to occur from 7:30am-2:30pm between Corte del Encino and Saratoga Road. Traffic delays of about five minutes can be expected.

Sanitary sewer flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.

You may want to take an alternate route, if possible.