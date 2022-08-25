Update On Lightning Caused Fires In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — More smoke could be visible in the coming days as a pair of wildfires continue to grow in Yosemite National Park.

The Red Fire is located at an elevation of 7,800 feet between Red Creek and Illouette Creek. It was first spotted on August 4th and is up to 1,045 acres.

Meanwhile, the Rodgers Fire is burning at an elevation of 8,100 feet northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley. It was located on August 8th and has consumed 680 acres.

Both of the fires were lightning-caused and are not threatening any structures or critical infrastructure. They are burning through mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. Firefighters are using natural barriers, like granite, to slow the fires where possible.