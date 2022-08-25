CA Regulators To Vote On Phasing Out Gas Powered Cars

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Executive Order View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Later today the California Air Resources Board will vote on a plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVS to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.

The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order two years ago to phase out the sale of new internal combustion-powered vehicles. State regulators have since been working out the details. Getting the needed infrastructure in place will be a notable challenge for state officials. California has around 80,000 electric charging stations in public places and has set a 2025 goal of 250,000.

It is noted that Californians would still be able to drive and purchase used gas-powered vehicles after 2035. The plan would also allow carmakers to have 1/5 of their sales from plug-in hybrids that can run on both gas and electricity.

In addition, 1/3 of vehicle sales would have to be electric powered by 2026. Only an estimated 16 percent of new car sales in the state this year have been electric.

California’s new vehicle directive would also require eventual federal approval.