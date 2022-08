Sonora, CA — A small fire was extinguished in the area of Hospital Road in Sonora.

It ignited during the 10 o’clock hour this morning and officials are on scene mopping up the incident along Hospital Road, in an area behind the former Tuolumne General Hospital. A chip pile was located on fire. It did not spread into any nearby vegetation. Details surrounding the cause are under investigation.

Written by BJ Hansen

