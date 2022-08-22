Various Road Projects Will Delay Traffic On Highway 108

Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans reports that traffic delays can be expected this week at various points along Highway 108.

A majority of the work is taking place in the high country. There will be one-way traffic control today through Friday, starting at Kennedy Meadows Road and continuing until the 9,000 feet elevation marker, for drainage clearing and inspection. The work hours are 8:30am-3pm.

Drainage work will also reduce traffic to one lane from the Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station today through Thursday, from 6am-6pm, and Friday from 6am-3pm.

Utility work is planned only for Tuesday from Lyons Dam Road to Bonanza Drive from 8am-3pm.

Some concrete barriers will be installed at the intersection of Sierra Rock Road, near Jamestown, today through Friday, overnight, from 9pm-6am, reducing traffic to one lane.

Road repairs will reduce traffic to one lane from Heliport Road to Cascade Creek Road, near Cold Springs, today through Friday, from 6am-5pm, and Friday from 6am-3pm.

Travel with caution during the work hours and be prepared for notable delays.