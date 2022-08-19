Tuolumne County Superintendent To Preview Upcoming School Year

Sonora, CA — It is back to school time, and this weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker.

She will talk about various topics including recent enrollment trends, planning for an upcoming youth summit, grant money recently received, changes this year in local education, challenges to recruiting teachers, and the state’s move to expand transitional kindergarten.

Parker’s term as Superintendent runs through the end of December. She will also talk about the upcoming transition as she prepares to leave office (Zachary Abernathy will take over in January).

Parker will speak about her highlights over the past four years and also touch on some of her future education-related plans.