California Issues Statewide Flex Alert

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The California Independent System Operator is calling for all state residents to reduce energy consumption today.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued from 4-9pm due to predicted high temperatures tightening available power supplies. The biggest concern is that most Californians will have air conditioners running during this time.

The California ISO has put out the following conservation tips below:

Today, before 4 p.m., Californians should:  

-Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

-Use major appliances, including: washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

-Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Today, during the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Californians should:

-Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

-Avoid using major appliances

-Turn off all unnecessary lights

