Tuolumne County Celebrates Olympian Keely Cashman

Keely Cashman at TC Board of Supervisors Meeting View Photos

Sonora, CA — Olympic downhill skier Keely Cashman was on hand at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting to receive a special resolution highlighting her accomplishments.

During the recent 2022 Beijing Olympics, Cashman finished 27th in the women’s Super G and 17th in the downhill, making her the top American finisher.

You can read the full county resolution, noting her accomplishments, and being an inspiration, by clicking here.

Cashman stated, “This means a lot. I am extremely proud to be from Tuolumne County. There are not a lot of Olympians I know who are from such small areas, so I think that is pretty cool. I felt a lot of support when I was in China, and that means a lot to me. I don’t think I would be where I am without such a strong community and a strong family. Thanks to my parents because they sacrificed a lot to get me to where I am.”

She also indicated that she is excited about the possibility of competing in the Olympics again, four years from now.

Dodge Ridge Spokesperson Jeff Hauff was also on hand, and noted that the resort is renaming its racing center onsite as the “Keely Cashman Race Center.”

Cashman learned how to ski at Dodge Ridge in 2001 and was a member of the Dodge Ridge race team from 2005-06.