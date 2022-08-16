TC Supervisors To Discuss Major Road Project

Proposed Greenley Road Connector Project View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning.

On the agenda is a discussion about the long talked about Greenley Road, North-South, connector project.

The County is looking to potentially partner with the City of Sonora and the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to restart efforts related to the potential project (Sonora Mayor Mark Plummer also discussed this on a recent Mother Lode Views). An early effort to be discussed today is whether to spend $125,000 toward the development of a “Project Initiating Document” for phase I. Various other alternatives are also being looked at when it comes to routes (see map). The item is scheduled for a 10am discussion time.

There is also a 9:30am appointment to hear a midyear presentation and update from the Tuolumne County Commission of Aging.

Later in the morning, the county board will also take time to recognize local Olympic Skier Keely Cashman.

The board will convene at 9am.