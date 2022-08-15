Price At The Pump Continues Recent Fall

Sonora, CA — The average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline has now fallen 45 cents over the past three weeks.

That is according to Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. She reports that crude oil costs have fallen, and demand has recently been down, due to the higher-than-average prices. The average price is still 85 cents higher than one year ago.

The San Francisco Bay Area has the highest average price in the country, at $5.36 for regular unleaded, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana is the lowest at $3.38.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling between $4.99 and $5.49, locally.