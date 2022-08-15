High Interest In Tuolumne And Calaveras School Board And Special District Races

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The filing window has now closed on most local races that will be on the November ballot (the deadline is extended to Wednesday for any in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election).

There are various school board and special district races up for grabs in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

School Board races that will be competitive, meaning more candidates than seats, include Sonora High, Summerville High, Summerville Elementary, Curtis Creek, Soulsbyville, Calaveras Unified, Bret Harte, Mark Twain and Vallecito Union. Other competitive races include Tuolumne Utilities District, Angels Camp City Council, Columbia Fire Protection District, Yosemite Community College District, and Twain Harte Community Services District.

Click here to view the latest candidate list for Tuolumne County.

And click here to view the latest list for Calaveras County.

The November election will also include various local and state measures, the race for Governor, US Senate, State Senate, Assembly, Congress, etc. Some of the competitive races that were already determined in June include county supervisor seats, Sonora City Council and Superintendent of Schools.

Election Day is November 8.