Sonora Council Will Vote On Argument In Favor Of Sales Tax Increase

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora will vote to approve arguments in favor of a 1-cent sales tax increase in November.

At the meeting held during the first week of August, the council voted to select Mayor Mark Plummer and Councilman Andy Merrill to write an argument that will go before voters. That document will be formally approved by the council this evening (click here to view the latest draft).

The opening paragraph notes that Sonora has a track record of conservative fiscal management, but the city is approaching a fiscal cliff. The draft letter states that Measure Y would provide ongoing funding to meet community needs and improve the local quality of life.

The sales tax would go from the current 7.75-percent to 8.75-percent. The city reports that it would bring in $3.9-million in new revenue. There would be no restrictions on how the money can be spent, as it would go to the General Fund.

It is the only item of New Business at today’s meeting that starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.