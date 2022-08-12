Weekend Events Around Mother Lode

Monster Truck Madness - Calaveras Fair Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend.

This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.

Monster trucks will take over the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on both Friday and Saturday evenings. Click here for more information about Monster Truck Madness.

A trio of local authors, Marle Hewett, Susie Williams and Janet Gregory will speak about their books at a Saturday afternoon “Book Talk” at the Groveland Library branch. It runs from 1:30-3pm. Click here for more details.

On Saturday evening from 6-8pm the band Threshold will perform at Twain Harte’s Eproson Park as part of the weekly Concert in the Pines Series.

On Sunday there will be a Black Powder Rifle Shooting Clinic put on by the Mother Lode Gun Club in Jamestown and a “Trail of the Ancient Dwarfs: Hike With A Ranger” program at the Summit Ranger Station in the Stanislaus National Forest.

