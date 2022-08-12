Helping Offset The Rising Cost Of Living

Darrell Slocum and Rebecca Espino View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the increasing cost of things like food, gas, and rent, many in the community may find themselves in need of extra assistance for the first time.

An event is coming up next week designed to help educate the community on what programs are available locally.

The Sonora Area Foundation is one of the groups helping to put on the Community Roots Resource Fair. SAF CEO Darrell Slocum says, “With the escalating costs that we are experiencing, and people having fragile budgets already, it is not a stretch of the imagination to understand that there are people looking for assistance who have never before faced that task.”

Around 40 local organizations will be on hand for the event on August 17 from 3-7pm at the Mother Fairgrounds.

Slocum and Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino will be the guests on Mother Lode Views this weekend. They will talk about the growing types of needs they are seeing in the community due to the rising cost of living, and will preview the upcoming event.

The various categories featured at the fair are food, healthcare, employment, senior/disabled services, family and child services, home and energy, pet services, public safety and multi-purpose.