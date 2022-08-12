Adventist Health And Anthem Reach Contract Agreement

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — Those with Anthem Blue Cross health insurance will be able to continue utilizing Adventist Health Sonora as an in-network hospital.

After weeks of negotiations, a new contract has been announced by the two sides.

John Pickett, regional VP of Anthem Blue Cross, says, “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities. The successful resolution of our discussions builds on our long-term partnership and shared commitment to providing access to high-quality care for those in the communities we serve.”

The new agreement is effective immediately.

Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora, adds, “Each of us at Adventist Health Sonora loves caring for this community, and we are thrilled that this contract will allow us to continue providing quality care for Anthem Blue Cross members in the Mother Lode. Thank you to all our patients for trusting us with their care and for their patience throughout this process.”

Specific details and terms of the contract were not publicly released.