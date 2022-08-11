Officials Respond To Fires In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis during the seven o’clock hour Wednesday evening.

It was reported to be a fully involved single-story residence. Officials were able to successfully knock down the blaze, and it did not spread to any nearby vegetation. Firefighters were later released from the incident and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters were then dispatched back to the same location this morning, during the five o’clock hour, for a new fire reported at the site, and officials are on the scene extinguishing it. No additional information is immediately available, and no injuries have been reported related to the fires.