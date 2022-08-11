Man Receives Life Prison Sentence For Calaveras Sex Related Crimes

Jessie White - Booking Photo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 325 years to life in prison for crimes that were committed in Calaveras County in 2021.

Judge Linda Clark oversaw the two-week trial in which 26-year-old Jessie Taylor White was found guilty by a jury of 16 felonies, including four counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, criminal threats, witness intimation and mayhem with a knife.

District Attorney Barbara Yook said in a statement that she is grateful to the survivor for “bravely standing up” and for the jury who held White “accountable for his crimes.”

The assault survivor, a minor, had been contacted by White online through Facebook and was manipulated to share illicit photos and meet for the purposes of sexual abuse. Many witnesses spoke at the trial. It was learned that White had beaten and threatened to kill the survivor and the survivor’s family members.

Other agencies involved in the investigation were the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office, Amador County District Attorney’s Office and California State Parole.