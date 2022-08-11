Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Receives Life Prison Sentence For Calaveras Sex Related Crimes

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jessie White - Booking Photo

Jessie White - Booking Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 325 years to life in prison for crimes that were committed in Calaveras County in 2021.

Judge Linda Clark oversaw the two-week trial in which 26-year-old Jessie Taylor White was found guilty by a jury of 16 felonies, including four counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, criminal threats, witness intimation and mayhem with a knife.

District Attorney Barbara Yook said in a statement that she is grateful to the survivor for “bravely standing up” and for the jury who held White “accountable for his crimes.”

The assault survivor, a minor, had been contacted by White online through Facebook and was manipulated to share illicit photos and meet for the purposes of sexual abuse. Many witnesses spoke at the trial. It was learned that White had beaten and threatened to kill the survivor and the survivor’s family members.

Other agencies involved in the investigation were the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office, Amador County District Attorney’s Office and California State Parole.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 