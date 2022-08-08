Paving Work Impacts Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road

Phoenix Lake Road - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays this week on Phoenix Lake Road due to a paving project.

The repaving is related to infrastructure work that is being completed by the Tuolumne Utilities District. The initial section of Phoenix Lake Road being repaved is between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive and later in the week, the crew will be working between Midland Drive and Resort Road.

The work started this morning and is anticipated to run through Friday. The work hours are 7am-4pm. Flaggers will be on scene and traffic will often be down to one lane. Travel with caution in the area.

TUD has hired the company Always Paving, Inc. to oversee the work.