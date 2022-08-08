Mostly Clear
88 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Paving Work Impacts Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Phoenix Lake Road - Archive Image

Phoenix Lake Road - Archive Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays this week on Phoenix Lake Road due to a paving project.

The repaving is related to infrastructure work that is being completed by the Tuolumne Utilities District. The initial section of Phoenix Lake Road being repaved is between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive and later in the week, the crew will be working between Midland Drive and Resort Road.

The work started this morning and is anticipated to run through Friday. The work hours are 7am-4pm. Flaggers will be on scene and traffic will often be down to one lane. Travel with caution in the area.

TUD has hired the company Always Paving, Inc. to oversee the work.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 