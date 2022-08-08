Tuolumne County Supervisors Holding Two Day Workshop

TC BOS Governance Manual View Photo

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold special meetings today and tomorrow.

Today’s meeting, starting at 9am at the Emergency Operations Center at 18440 Striker Court, is solely focused on the development of a “Tuolumne County Board Governance Manual.”

Click here to view the draft document.

The goal is to “build and sustain positive board relationships and define a culture of quality, equity and respect.” The county has hired an outside facilitator, Robert Bendorf of Municipal Resource Group, to lead the meeting. It is open to the public.

The conversation will then continue tomorrow at 9am with the same topic and facilitator and will again be open to the public.

The document itself is anticipated to be voted on during a meeting later this month.

The only other item on tomorrow’s agenda is a closed session to review the performance of CAO Tracie Riggs and County Counsel Sarah Carrillo.