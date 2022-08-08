West Point Elementary Reopens After COVID Outbreak

Calaveras Unified School District View Photo

West Point, CA — Classes were canceled late last week at West Point Elementary School in Calaveras County after half of the staff called in sick and nearly 25 percent of the students were absent.

The Calaveras Unified School District reports that it was due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. A hybrid model was considered for students on Thursday and Friday, but ultimately decided it was not a viable option.

West Point Elementary School is back open this morning for in-person learning. The district is asking parents not to send any sick students to class. There are COVID tests available in the school office.

The Calaveras Unified School District started classes, districtwide, on July 27.