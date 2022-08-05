Resiliency Village Expanding Partnerships And Services

Mark Dyken and Shelley Muniz View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the latest efforts of the non-profit Resiliency Village.

The past year has been a busy one for the organization that has a stated goal of “improving the quality of life for our unsheltered and otherwise traumatized citizens.”

The group has a property in the Big Hill area and is expanding its regional and state partnerships with groups like Mother Lode Job Training and the Chicken Ranch Tribe.

This weekend’s show will feature Executive Director Mark Dyken and executive team member Shelley Muniz.