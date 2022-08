Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has closed Hillcrest Drive in Sonora, between Short Lane and Palemone Lane, for emergency sewer repairs.

The road was closed at around 7am and crews hope to complete the work by 2:30pm. During the repairs, travelers will need to avoid that stretch of Hillcrest Drive and use an alternate route.

TUD reports that it appreciates everyone’s patience while the repairs are being made.