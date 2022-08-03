Amador Sheriff Candidate Cleared Of Any Criminal Wrongdoing

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Amador County, CA — The top two vote-getters from the June Primary Election running for Amador County Sheriff are incumbent Gary Redman and challenger Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie.

The two will face off in a runoff during the November General Election. Things are complicated between the two, because Sgt. Gillaspie was put on paid administrative leave by the department just days before the primary election with little explanation given from the sheriff’s office.

Since Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe had endorsed the incumbent Redman for re-election, Riebe reached out and asked the neighboring El Dorado County’s District Attorney to oversee the investigation.

Amador DA Riebe has now put out a statement explaining that the investigation was over Sgt. Gillaspie allegedly injuring a young boy with a taser while on duty, and failing to report the incident.

Riebe adds, “The El Dorado criminal investigation was completed and the Investigator’s report recommended that no criminal charges against Sergeant Gillaspie were warranted. My Chief Assistant District Attorney spoke with the El Dorado Investigator, reviewed his report and concurred with his findings.”

The California Attorney General’s Office was also involved in reviewing aspects of the case.

On a related note, Gillaspie’s campaign has just put out a statement noting that the third-place candidate who ran in the primary, Patrick Weart, has endorsed his campaign.