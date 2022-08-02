Clear
93 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two Council Members Picked To Help Write Ballot Argument

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Council Chambers

Sonora City Council Chambers

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is asking voters to approve a one-cent sales tax increase in November.

At last night’s meeting, the council had the task of picking two members to help author an argument in favor that will be in the official voter guide. Various combinations were proposed, but in the end, it was decided that Andy Merrill and Mayor Mark Plummer should work together on it, since they are often on different sides of the political spectrum on issues.

Merrill made the proposal, and Plummer agreed to it.

The vote was 4-1 in favor, with Suzanne Cruz in opposition.

They will work with staff on drafting an argument in favor, and the document will come back for a vote later this month. Merrill and Plummer’s names will be listed as the authors.

It was the only item of new business on last night’s agenda.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 