Two Council Members Picked To Help Write Ballot Argument

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is asking voters to approve a one-cent sales tax increase in November.

At last night’s meeting, the council had the task of picking two members to help author an argument in favor that will be in the official voter guide. Various combinations were proposed, but in the end, it was decided that Andy Merrill and Mayor Mark Plummer should work together on it, since they are often on different sides of the political spectrum on issues.

Merrill made the proposal, and Plummer agreed to it.

The vote was 4-1 in favor, with Suzanne Cruz in opposition.

They will work with staff on drafting an argument in favor, and the document will come back for a vote later this month. Merrill and Plummer’s names will be listed as the authors.

It was the only item of new business on last night’s agenda.