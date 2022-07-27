Suspect Flees After High Speed Chase In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There was a high-speed chase in Tuolumne on Tuesday evening.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Carter Street at around 9pm for vehicle code violations, and the driver accelerated and drove through various neighborhoods.

TCSO spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports, “During the pursuit, the vehicle drove at high rates of speed, accelerating up to 65 mph in residential areas, crossed over double yellow lines, ran stop signs, collided with a parked vehicle, and drove in the oncoming traffic lane.”

The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle in the area of Elm Street and ran away. Deputies searched the area but could not locate him. They were, however, able to identify the man. Because the suspect was not arrested, sheriff’s officials are not releasing his name. His vehicle was later towed away.