Mokelumne Hill Man Dies In Murphys Crash

Murphys, CA — A Mokelumne Hill man was tragically killed in a crash on French Gulch Road west of Murphys Grade Road on Saturday morning.

The CHP reports that 22-year-old Aidan McGee drove a Honda Civic off the roadway and collided with a fence and tree. What caused him to lose control of the car remains unknown. It happened at around 1:15 am. McGee was initially transported away by ambulance but passed away due to injuries sustained.

Written by BJ Hansen .

