Newsom Signs Assemblyman Patterson’s ‘Yellow Alert’ Bill

Assemblyman Jim Patterson View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Law enforcement officials in California will have a new tool to track down hit-and-run drivers.

Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson authored a bill that will allow officials to request the CHP to activate a “Yellow Alert” in the event that a hit-and-run driver flees the scene of a crash. Freeway signs in designated areas would light up with the vehicle’s license plate number and description. It is similar to an Amber Alert that helps officials find abducted children.

“When a driver leaves the scene of the crime, they fail to do the most humane thing – to stay and render critical aid to the person they hurt,” Patterson said. “We need to do everything possible to help law enforcement find these drivers so they can be held accountable for their actions.”

The new law, which will take effect this coming January, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Mother Lode area is currently represented by Frank Bigelow in the Assembly, but he is not running for re-election because of redistricting. Patterson, who is from Fresno, is running for the seat that will cover parts of the valley and Mother Lode.