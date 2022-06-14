Sonora Lumber And Calaveras Lumber Sold To New Owner

Sonora, CA — A Dallas-based company has acquired both Sonora Lumber and Calaveras Lumber with plans to grow the businesses.

The buyer is Nation’s Best Holdings, founded in 2019, which owns and operates a variety of home improvement companies.

Nation’s Best President and CEO Chris Miller says, “This part of California is steeped in history—from the early days of the Gold Rush to the origins of a classic Mark Twain story. As we establish our presence in the state, it’s an appealing area to put down our roots. Calaveras Lumber and Sonora Lumber are well-run building material and hardware stores that are positioned for growth as they serve their communities.”

Longtime owner Mike Fullaway will stay on with Nation’s Best, alongside daughter Jodie Brixey. Mike, along with his wife Diana, has put out a statement, “Our family has seen a lot of changes and growth in this business and community since my father, Wilbur Fullaway, started in 1976. We have valued the opportunity to serve our community, customers, and our employees. Partnering with Nation’s Best is the next step in our journey. It will provide us the opportunity to grow, expand, and serve the communities and people we know and love.”

As part of Nation’s Best’s strategy, Calaveras Lumber and Sonora Lumber will both maintain their existing names and the key leadership teams. Nation’s Best will provide strategic and financial support designed to grow the businesses.

Sonora Lumber is located at 730 South Washington Street in Sonora and Calaveras Lumber is at 155 North Main Street in Angels Camp.

The Sonora Lumber location was previously JS West Lumber and Hardware prior to it being acquired by Calaveras Lumber in 2014, and being renamed Sonora Lumber.