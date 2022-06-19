Areas Of Road Construction This Week

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 19th to the 25th.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect equipment transportation to impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm and nights starting Monday from 7 pm to 7 am.

On Highway 4 in Arnold (mile marker 41.6 to 41.8) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 12 at Sonny Lane (mile marker 7.8 to 8.2) utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday from 10 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 26 at Hogan Dam Road (mile marker 9.9) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Thursday and Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Also on Highway 26 at Sandy Gulch Road (mile marker 32.7) one-way traffic control will allow for electrical work Tuesday and Wednesday at night from 10 pm to 7:00 am.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras County from Monte Verda Street to Deer Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 from Agua Fria Road in Mariposa into Tuolumne County at Moccasin Creek Drive (mile marker 22.7 to 6.5) a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for pavement marker replacing. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road (mile marker 6.4 to 29.4) one-way traffic control for pavement repair will delay traffic. The work is scheduled between 7 and a 3:30 pm.

Some work by the Red Church from Yaney Avenue to Wyckoff Street on highway 49 will limit traffic for curb, gutter, and sidewalk work scheduled between 8 pm and 6 am Monday and Tuesday.

On Highway 108 from Lime Kiln Road to Sanguinetti the right shoulder will be restricted for slope repair and clearing from 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, one-way traffic control for Highway construction will be in place on Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road one of the lanes will be restricted and from Helipo to Cascade Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work is scheduled from 6 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Drainage work on Highway 108 at Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Bakers Station will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Momday through Thursday from 6 am to 7 pm and on Friday work will wrap up early at 3pm.

On Highway 120 from Tulloch Road to Kistler Ranch (mile marker 4.4 to 5) road striping will impace one of the two lanes between 7 am and 4 pm.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.