Republican Retired Judge Enters Mother Lode Senate Race

Sonora, CA — Another candidate has jumped into the wide-open California Senate District Four race that covers the Mother Lode region.

We reported earlier that Stanislaus County community leader Jeff McKay and former Congressman George Radanovich, both Republicans, have announced their candidacies.

The newest to enter the race is former El Dorado County Superior Court Judge, Steven Bailey. His campaign announces that he has secured endorsements from former GOP Congressman John Doolittle, Three Strikes author Mike Reynolds and the group the Gun Owners of California.

Bailey says, “As a State Senator, I look forward to continuing to fight intrusive government overreach while working to make California a safer place for our families.”

The newly drawn 4th Senate District includes the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne.

The top two vote-getters in the June Primary, regardless of party, will face off in the November General Election.