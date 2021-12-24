Fairgrounds Covid Testing Site Closed, 23 New Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health says due to unforeseen circumstances, the COVID-19 testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is closed today, Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, December 25. They report “It will tentatively open on Sunday, December 26.” Stating they will provide updates as they become available and those seeking testing can visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting to find an appointment at another nearby testing site or some local pharmacies are offering testing. The site plans to be open Friday, Dec. 31 only from 7 AM to 1 PM and closed Jan. 1st for New Years Day.

Tuolumne County has 23 new Covid cases since yesterday, 18 are unvaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active cases increased by 12 to 109 including five people who are hospitalized, one person in the hospital is vaccinated.

The newly reported cases include three cases age 17 or younger and four cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases by gender and age: one girl age 11 or younger, two boys age 12 to 17, two women and four men age 18 to 29, two women and one man in their 30s, three woman and three men in their 40s, one woman in his 50s, and two women and one man in their 60s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 20 from 18.8 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. Nine individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,276 have been released from isolation. The number of active cases has been above 60 since near the end of July, the first three Delta cases were identified July 2nd active cases peaked August 13th at 317, with the lowest active cases since July being 62 on November 29th. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November, and seven this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne. Excess deaths in 2021 are 200 more than the average of January to October 2015 to 2019 with 148 reported Covid deaths. In 2020 there were 84 excess deaths with 33 reported Covid deaths according to California’s vital statistics reports.

A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two active Covid cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,211 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne Public Health Officials state there are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination (including a booster) is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.

Calaveras County Public Health Covid numbers are not posted yet.

California Public Health is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible omicron variant, and to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. More details are here. Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega-events, and issued a new travel advisory. Mariposa Public Health shares the CDC added multiple studies to their Science Brief on Community Use of Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 as detailed here. As detailed here there is no information yet on the presence of the omicron variant in Mother Lode. California will require healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster as detailed here. The Adult Care Facilities and Direct Care Worker Vaccine Requirement is here, and the State and Local Correctional Facilities and Detention Centers Health Care Worker Vaccination Requirement is here.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. Excluding the holidays and staffing issues, the Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots are recommended for anyone age 16 and older (Pfizer only for age 16-17) Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through local pharmacies more details are here. For ways to manage this fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County/Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total in 2021 (2020) All Cases (Deaths) Amador 12/22 4 47 (8) 2,685

(1,233) 3,918

(61) Calaveras 12/22 16 30 (1) 3,733

(853) 4,586

(92) Mariposa 12/22 2 22 (13) 1,429

(252) 1,681

(18) Mono 12/23 22 65 1,179

(637) 1,816

(5) Stanislaus 12/23 126 1,263 (87) 49,071

(34,465) 83,536

(1,464) Tuolumne 12/23 23 109 (5) 5,194

(2,962) 8,154

(148)