19 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 19 new Covid cases since yesterday, 16 are unvaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active cases increased by 13 to 97 including six people who are hospitalized, one person in the hospital is vaccinated.

The newly reported cases include five cases age 17 or younger and three cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one girl and one boy age 11 or younger, three girls age 12 to 17, two men age 18 to 29, three women and one man in their 30s, one woman and three men in their 40s, one woman in his 50s, and two women and one man in their 60s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 18.8 from 17.1 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. Six individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,267 have been released from isolation. The number of active cases has been above 60 since near the end of July, the first three Delta cases were identified July 2nd active cases peaked August 13th at 317, with the lowest active cases since July being 62 on November 29. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November, and seven this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne. Excess deaths in 2021 are 200 more than the average of January to October 2015 to 2019 with 148 reported Covid deaths. In 2020 there were 84 excess deaths with 33 reported Covid deaths according to California’s vital statistics reports.

A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,211 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne Public Health Officials state there are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination (including a booster) is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.

California Public Health is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible omicron variant, and to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. More details are here. Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega-events, and issued a new travel advisory. Mariposa Public Health shares the CDC added multiple studies to their Science Brief on Community Use of Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 as detailed here.

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information for the week ending December 18 in the region that includes California, Nevada and Arizona, omicron variant cases make of 59.5 percent of cases. There are reports that symptoms could be milder with omicron based on early data. Considering recent case data of the omicron variant from the United Kingdom and elsewhere the CDC states, “Even if the proportion of infections associated with severe outcomes is lower than with previous variants, given the likely increase in number of infections, the absolute numbers of people with severe outcomes could be substantial.” The CDC notes omicron will add stress to the healthcare system in addition to the ongoing Delta variant infections and the winter increase of flu cases. California will require healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster as detailed here.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be open next Friday, Dec. 24 th from 7 AM to 1 PM and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 th for the Christmas holiday. Friday, Dec. 31 it will be open from 7 AM to 1 PM and closed Jan. 1st for New Years Day.

Excluding the holidays, the Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots are recommended for anyone age 16 and older (Pfizer only for age 16-17) Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through local pharmacies more details are here. For ways to manage this fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org