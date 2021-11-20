Delays In Downtown Sonora For Travelers

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Traffic delays on Highway 49/North Washington Street in downtown Sonora at the beginning of next week.

There will be intermittent one-way traffic between Bradford Street and the Sonora Creek Bridge at Coffill Park from Monday, November 22, to Wednesday, November 24. Crews will be installing “Falsework” scaffolding in that area. Flaggers will be directing traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates. It will impact both the morning and evening commute times, which already sees backed-up traffic during those times of the day.

Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays. Caltrans asks travelers to take alternate routes whenever possible. If that is not an option, they ask that drivers use caution and slow down zones where personnel and equipment are working in the cone zones.

This work is scheduled to begin as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.