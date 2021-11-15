Record Breaking Gas Prices In California

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Sonora, CA — The cost of gas has never been this high in California.

AAA reports the average price statewide for regular unleaded is about $4.68 per gallon, breaking a record of $4.67 set in 2012. The national average is $3.41. AAA reports that heavy rainstorms in California briefly slowed production and refineries are still trying to get up to full speed. California also has the highest gas taxes in the nation. Prices have eclipsed $5 at some stations in the state.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties between $4.29 to $4.89.