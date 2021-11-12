California Looking To Deploy More Floating Restrooms

Sacramento, CA — The State of California is taking grant applications from government agencies looking to deploy floating restrooms on California’s lakes and reservoirs.

They would benefit boaters taking in water activities.

Just over a million dollars is available in federal and state funding to purchase about eight ADA-compliant solar-powered restrooms. Grants are also available to offset the ongoing maintenance costs. It is a competitive grant process and applicants will be scored based on the need and ability to maintain the floating restrooms for at least 10 years. Grant awards will be announced in the spring of 2022.

The Floating Restroom Grant Program is available through the federal Clean Vessel Act that is funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Department.