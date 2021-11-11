Veterans Day Events In Mother Lode

American Flag In Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be various ways to honor those who have served on this Veterans Day.

At 11:11am there will be a bugle ceremony put on by Veteran Roland Elliot at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland. It is at 11300 Memorial Drive.

The VFW Post 12118 is hosting a Veterans Day Parade in Copperopolis from around 10:30am – noon. The parade route will be closed to traffic during that time, including parts of Main Street, Reeds Turnpike, O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Black Creek Drive. A detour will be set up utilizing Little John Road to Copper Cove Drive and Copper Cove Drive to O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge will host a Veteran’s Day appreciation spaghetti feed later today. Vets, active military, and first responders eat for free. Guests pay $10. No reservations are necessary. Dine-in and take-out are available. The hours are 4-7pm.

Then coming up on Saturday, the Sonora Elks Lodge will host a dinner to thank Veterans for their service. There will be a program presented honoring Veterans. Doors open at 5pm and dinner will be served at 6:30pm. Veterans will be served for free. Tickets for the general public are $15. For reservations, call 209-480-3577.

There is also free admission today for all at New Melones Reservoir and Yosemite National Park in honor of the holiday.