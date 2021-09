Sonora, CA — Multiple power outages this morning are impacting parts of Sonora and Columbia.

Combined, around 2,000 customers lost electricity. The initial customers lost power at around 7:15am and others at 7:28am. PG&E is hoping to get the customers in Sonora restored by about 10am, and the Columbia customers by around 2pm. It is unclear what caused the outages.

Written by BJ Hansen .

