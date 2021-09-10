Update: Motorcycle Crash On HWY 49 In Carson Hill Area

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 6:49 p.m.: The CHP is reporting major injuries in the solo-motorcycle crash along Highway 49 in the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County. An air ambulance had been called to the scene, but it was called off with a ground ambulance taking the patient to a local hospital. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage that is partially blocking the northbound lane of the highway. Officers are directing traffic and the CHP reports that the roadway should reopen shortly.

Original post at 6:24 p.m.: Carson Hill, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 49 in the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that an air ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word currently on injuries. The wreckage is just north of the Red Hill Road intersection and partially blocking the northbound lane of the highway. Traffic is slow going in the area with officers directing motorists. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.