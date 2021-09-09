Manteca Man Arrested For Sonora Rape

Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Manteca man was arrested for allegedly raping a homeless female in Sonora and she may not be the only victim.

The crime dates back to June 4th. Sonora Police spokesperson Thomas Brickley reports that the victim, a woman in her late thirties, was walking along West Stockton Street and a Hispanic male driving a dark-colored SUV pulled over and asked if she needed a ride. Brickley detailed, “The victim accepted the offer and got inside of the vehicle. The male drove the victim to an undisclosed location instead of the intended destination. The male then ordered the victim out of the vehicle and raped her by force.”

Police were notified of the rape by Adventist Health Sonora after the victim was brought in by ambulance, but Brickley did not have any information regarding her condition at the time or if she had been beaten. DNA samples were collected during a forensic exam and on August 31st police were notified of a match to 37-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel.

Further investigation, including follow-up with Turlock Police, revealed that Pineda Pimentel had just been arrested on September 02, for rape. On Tuesday, (Sept. 7) he was arrested again, this time by Sonora Police, and without incident for rape using force or fear. His bail was set at $150,000.

On the daily Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Arrest/Custody Report it states that Pineda Pimentel is a Surgery Technician and was arrested at Adventist Health Sonora. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the hospital for comment. Communication Manager Jaquelyn Lugg via email stated, “Pineda Pimentel is an employee, but he is not on the schedule and is not currently working. We would also like to add that there is no indication that these charges involve a patient or other employees, and the arrest was not due to events that occurred on hospital grounds.”

Sonora Police Investigators also want to alert the public that there may be more victims in the Foothills and Central Valley areas. Brickley disclosed, “We urge any additional victims to come forward and report the crime to the jurisdiction where the crime occurred. Investigators ask homeless resource groups to encourage those they assist in the homeless resources groups to encourage those they assist in the homeless population to report any crime that occurs to them.”

As this investigation is ongoing, police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Police Department at (209) 532-8141.