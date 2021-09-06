Tuolumne Supervisors To Vote On Final Budget

Tuolumne Supervisors Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary $219-million operating budget in June ahead of the July 1st new fiscal year.

There were no layoffs or service cuts in the preliminary plan, as the county anticipated growth in sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenue. The General Fund, which the county has the most control over, was about $88-million, an increase of $5.8-million from the previous year.

A revised, final, adopted budget, is always approved around September. The county can make any needed adjustments, or add new spending.

It will be discussed at a 1:30pm public hearing as part of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. It is the only item on the agenda that the county has not released a report about ahead of the meeting. So, it will not be known until Tuesday if there are any notable changes proposed.

The board will also have a 9am appointment to hear the latest about public health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, there will be vote to declare Suicide Prevention Week in Tuolumne County.

