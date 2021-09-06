Progress Containing Lawrence Fire In Amador County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Fiddletown, CA — While progress was made extinguishing the large Caldor Fire over the weekend, a new fire, the Lawrence incident, ignited nearby in Amador County.

The fire started yesterday at 10:45am north of Fiddletown on Lawrence Road. Officials stopped the forward spread at 46 acres. Containment is 60-percent. No structures were destroyed and no injuries were reported. Crews took advantage of cooler temperatures overnight to mitigate the threat to any structures. Mop-up will continue today. The cause of the fire is unknown.