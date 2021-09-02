Cause Still Being Sought As Full Containment Reached on Washington Fire

Washington Fire cleanup near Mill Villa- Photo by Monique Holcomb View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the cause is still under investigation, officials report that the Washington Fire, which ignited a week ago today, is now 100-percent contained.

The 100-acre fire ignited near Golf Links Road and Highway 108. CAL Fire Spokesperson Emily Kilgore says, “Firefighters and work crews will be in the area still over the next several days continuing to conduct suppression repair activities and mitigate any hazards. County OES also has several services they are working on making available to those who were affected by the fires.”

18 structures were destroyed.

Kilgore says an investigation into the cause is ongoing. Anyone with information on it can call their headquarters at 209-754-3831.

In Calaveras County, the Airola Fire which ignited on August 25 near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge, is now 89-percent contained. It is holding at 639 acres. The cause is also still under investigation.