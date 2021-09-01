California Hits A COVID-19 Vaccine Threshold

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — 80-percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in California have received at least the first dose.

The vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older. During a press conference at a vaccine clinic in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is trying to take steps to reach the remaining holdouts. He says, “We actually have a team of people working day in and day out to battle against the misinformation, and disinformation, particularly on social media.”

He added, “Getting vaccinated is the key to protecting against COVID-19 and the faster-spreading Delta variant. It’s how we end this thing.”

Newsom touted that California, the nation’s most populated state, is among the top 10 in overall vaccination rate.

His recent vaccine directives for healthcare workers, state employees, and educators have been controversial, however. His leading opponents in the recall election have spoken out against his handling of COVID-19, including the vaccine mandates.

The rural areas of California have been lagging behind the state average.