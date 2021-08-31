Red Flag Warning Extended For The Stanislaus National Forest

Near Lyons Reservoir View Photo

The Red Flag Warning issued for the Stanislaus National Forest has been extended until 11 PM Wednesday evening. The Red Flag Warning issued for the Mother Lode remains in effect until 11 PM this evening.

Gusty west/southwest winds of twenty to thirty-five mph will continue, with the strongest winds expected this afternoon into the evening. The gusty winds will linger into Wednesday over portions of the Sierra Nevada, with the strongest winds expected over higher elevations and near favorably oriented canyons.

These winds combined with extremely dry fuels and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread and grow rapidly.

Minimum humidity of eight to twenty percent is forecast with moderate to poor overnight recoveries.

Additionally, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is extending an Air Quality Alert for Mariposa County, due to smoke impacts from ongoing wildfires occurring throughout California.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Have a plan ready if you are required to evacuate!