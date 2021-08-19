San Andreas CHP Vehicle Involved In HWY 49 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP San Andreas Unit is reporting that one of its officers has been involved in a crash on Highway 49.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 2:45 p.m. as the officer was responding to a traffic hazard in the Angels Camp area at Highway 4 and Ponderosa Way. That traffic hazard involved a vehicle blocking the roadway, which has since been cleared, but no additional details were given. There is also no further information available on the officer-involved crash at this time regarding the cause of the wreck or injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.