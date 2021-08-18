Large Fires And Sizzling Temps Have CAL Fire TCU Issuing A Warning

Caldor Fire in El Dorado County 7:55 a.m. View Photo

Sonora, CA – With firefighters in the state battling 10 large wildfires and hotter and drier conditions in the Mother Lode, CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) is reminding the public that it “only takes one spark to ignite a devastating fire.”

CAL FIRE TCU is calling on community members to take personal responsibility to avoid unintentionally starting a wildfire. They note that continued high temperatures, elevated winds, and Red Flag Warnings just to the north of the region “causes concern for our communities as a single fire ignition will likely spread rapidly.”

CAL Fire TCU Spokesperson Emily Kilgore detailed, “We encourage residents and visitors alike to be vigilant towards fire safety and use caution when conducting any activity that can cause a fire.” She added, “It is extremely important to remember that the best way to ensure you don’t accidentally start a wildfire, is to evaluate your actions when working or recreating outdoors. This will allow you to be able to anticipate and prevent the potential for an unwanted fire.”

Some helpful tips include:

Ensure your vehicle is maintained properly and check your tire pressure.

Ensure towed vehicle chains are not dragging on the ground.

All gas-powered equipment should be used prior to 10 A.M.

Have a fire tool and a water source within 25′ of the work area if using equipment.

Equipment must have a spark arrestor and remember that lawnmowers are intended for green lawns, not tall dry grasses.

Campfires must be extinguished and “dead out” by using the “Drown, Stir, Feel, Repeat” method.

When using a charcoal barbeque, allow coals to cool completely to the touch before discarding.

For a gas grill check all connections for leaks.