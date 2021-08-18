Near Lyons Reservoir View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest, effective now until 8 PM this evening.

Gusty north winds will increase today across much of the surrounding terrain. These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, will bring critical fire weather conditions.

North to northeast wind gusts of twenty-five to forty mph are expected. The strongest winds are expected near high elevations and favorably oriented canyons across the foothills and mountains.

The minimum humidity will range between nine to fifteen percent.

Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Continue to monitor myMotherlode.com and listen to AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML for the latest weather conditions.